Share:

The students of Atta Shad Degree College have been suffering from hardships due to closure of hostel for more the a decade. The college's population is more than three thousands and the numbers of students have come from the rural areas of Turbat and took admission for continuing their further education but they only remain disappointed and leave their education. Since, the students who came from villages_can't afford to pay rent for the rooms for many years. And majority of the students have left their college's education because of poverty and couldn't pay money for the rooms which are too expensive.

So I humbly request to the principal of Atta Shad Degree College and the DC of Turbat to reopen the closed hostels of the college in order to save the education of poor students who are from far areas of Turbat. I expect that they will take action and reopen the hotels with full facilities.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN,

Makran, June 20.