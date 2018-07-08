Share:

FIROZ KOAH - A district governor was killed after his vehicle ran over a mine in Afghanistan's western Ghor province Saturday, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Iqbal Nizami said.

"A mine planted by militants on a road in Charsada district struck the vehicle of district governor Mohammad Ibrahim today morning killing him on the spot," Nizami told Xinhua from provincial capital Firoz Koah. The incident took place when the district governor was on the way to his office, the official said.

Clashes leave 3 policemen,

6 militants dead

At least three policemen and six Taliban militants were killed and several others from both sides injured as clashes erupted in parts of Ghazni province, east of Afghanistan on Friday night, a local official said. "Taliban militants attacked several security checkpoints in Jighatu, Waghaz and Zanakhan districts of eastern Ghazni province on Friday night and security forces returned fire which lasted for several hours," Arif Nuri, spokesman for provincial governor, told Xinhua.

During the clashes three policemen and six militants were killed and five policemen and seven insurgents were injured, the official said. Taliban militants are yet to make comment about the report.