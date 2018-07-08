Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar has said that pre-poll rigging has been committed in urban regions of Sindh before the general elections of 2018.

He said that population of Karachi and Hyderabad has been shown less than the actual. He said the judiciary should take notice of the issue and must listen to pleas against census results.

Sattar expressed these views on Saturday while talking to the media men after appearing in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the case of anti-state speech of MQM founder Altaf Hussain and attack on a media house on August 22, 2016. MQM-P`s senior deputy convener Amir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil and others were also present on the occasion.

Sattar told the media men that the pre-poll rigging was initiated before the general election when less count of urban population of Sindh was announced. Whereas the affairs were still in progress in this regard to stole the mandate of MQM-Pakistan by harassing the workers, those were running the party election campaign in the different constituencies of Karachi. He alleged that Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) arrested innocent MQM-P workers from Baldia Town and termed this act as widening fear among the workers before poll day. As per democratic norms MQM-P should be given space to run its election campaign without restraint, demanded Sattar.

Talking about former President Nawaz Sharif sentence to ten years, MQM-P leader said that it is not a good sign that leaders of political parties were being punished by Judiciary. Former PML-Nawaz government promised to bring reforms in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for enhanced justice but unfortunately failed to keep promise. Allegations should be made along with facts and evidences. We cannot comment over judiciary but it is matter of great concern that NAB stayed quite at the time of when billions of corruptions were reported beside the political appointments on key posts, stressed Sattar.

Speaking to the media men, MQM-P deputy convener Kanwar Naveed Jamil expressed annoyance stating that party workers were not given space to run election campaign in their respective areas. Other political parties had geared up their campaign in Karachi but MQM-P representatives of middle class people were not even allowed to install their banner, election symbol and party flags in the areas. PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami, PSP and others political parties flags can be seen at every street and corner of city but MQM-P is not even allowed to open its party offices said Jamil adding that Karachi is the part of Pakistan and it should be consider the same by allowing every political force to run affairs as per democratic.

Replying to query about Imran Khan`s claim regarding MQM-PPP alliance ahead of general election Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that PTI Chairman should explain about this matter however Imran`s history show that he never stick to his stance. Izhar claimed that PPP is not going to mark victory this time as people were fed up with PPP`s rule in province. People of Sindh want change and on poll day they would give decision in favour of MQM-Pakistan, he added.