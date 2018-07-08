Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has adjudicated 16,897 cases in the past 10 months of the 19,098 cases, bringing the total pendency of cases to 39,317.

The adjudication of 16,897 cases in 10 months is the highest number of disposal ratio in the judicial history.

The figures of pending, disposal and instituted cases came under discussion at a full-court meeting held under the chair of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court’s principal seat on Saturday, said a press statement issued by the top court.

The judges, who have always been independent in their judgments, reposed confidence in Justice Nisar and said that under his guidance the judiciary will flourish more and process of administration of justice was being further improved.

They also assured the chief justice of their full cooperation in his efforts to advance the cause of justice so that expeditious and speedy justice could be ensured.

The press statement further stated that the meeting aimed to review the performance of the top court in terms of disposal of cases.

The meeting noted that during the period from September 6, 2017, to June 30, 2018, the top court decided 16,897 cases.

The full-court also observed that there was a rising trend in the institution of cases that showed the trust of people in the institution of judiciary.

The press statement stated: “Chief Justice apprised the Hon’ble Judges that the purpose of the meeting was to review the performance of the Supreme Court in terms of the dispensation of justice and disposal of cases and to deliberate on the issues and matters pertaining to the smooth functioning of the court.”

The meeting was attended by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Azmat Saeed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi.

During the meeting, the judges discussed different ways and means for the effective functioning of the court and underlined the need to categorize the cases so that dispensation of justice can further be improved.

The chief justice asked the full-court to put forward suggestions and strategies to improve the case management.

The meeting also discussed the agenda item regarding an amendment to Supreme Court Rules, 1980, proposed by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

It unanimously constituted a three-member committee headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar to give suggestions.

The meeting also discussed different administrative and judicial issues relating to the internal working of the court.

The chief justice welcomed the newly elevated judges of the Supreme Court and their addition will benefit the institution.

He also appreciated the judges’ commitment, devotion for the cause of dispensation of justice to the public at large to provide them relief.