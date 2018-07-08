Share:

Rawalpindi - Scores of local leaders and workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Murree on Saturday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Those who left PML-N and joined PTI were chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors of union councils, former nazims and naib nazims in the locality.

The PML-N local leaders and workers, including Chairman UC Gehel Umar Farooq Satti, Chairman UC Rawat Sardar Sajid Rashid, Chairman UC Sehar Baglian Shakeel Ahmed, Raja Waheed Mehfooz, former Joint Secretary PML-N Punjab, Arshad Iqbal, the proposed candidate for PP-6, former Nazim Raja Shahid, former President MSF Murree Raja Taimoor Abbasi, former MSF General Secretary Tehsil Murree Haji Waheed, General Councillors of UCs Gehel and Sehar Baglian Munawar Abbasi, Zumurd Abbasi, Aslam Satti, Jamal Satti, Haji Waheed of UC Tareet, Hamad Gabol, Naheem Abbasi and their family members announced joining the PTI.

The announcement was made at a public meeting held in the chair of President Tehsil Murree Tariq Abbasi and Raja Nadim Abbasi, General Secretary.

On the other hand, a former councillor of PML-Q UC Dhamial Malik Riasat along with his brother Malik Sharafat Advocate, nephew Malik Shahid Advocate, sons Malik Tariq, Malik Khalid and other family members and elders have announced joining PTI.

Addressing the media men, Malik Riasat said that he would soon arrange a public meeting in Dhamial that would be addressed by PTI candidate for NA-59, NA-63 Ghulam Sarwar Khan and candidate for PP-12 Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi.

Meanwhile, a few members of PML-N Gujar Khan-chapter staged a protest demonstration against the judge of accountability court for awarding 10 years imprisonment to former Premier Mian Nawaz Sharif and 7 years imprisonment to Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield corruption reference.

The protestors blocked GT Road and chanted slogans against the judge of accountability court and in favour of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif.