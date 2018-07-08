Share:

KARACHI - The Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) arrested seven members of a group involved in snatching and stolen of bikes while, 29 bikes were recovered from their possession here on Saturday.According to a statement issued by the ACLC, The police have taking notice of increase in motorcycle lifting incidents in the metropolis and formed a special. The team on tip off has conducted two separate raids in Sher Shah and Hub River Road areas.

During the raids, the police claimed to have arrested seven members of bike-lifter group. Later, 29 stolen and snatched motorcycles also been recovered from possession of arrested suspects.

The arrested suspects during initial course of investigation confessed that they were involved in hundred of bike lifting cases, however, further investigation was underway.

The ACLC officials said that the arrested suspects were identified as Khalid Khokhar, Mohsin Jatt, Rizwan Mughal, Rashid Nathani, Siraj Mengal, Wasim Abbas and Abdul Qadir.

The ACLC police also registered cases against the arrested suspects.