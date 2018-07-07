Share:

SIALKOT-President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif has said that loyal Pakistanis have rejected the NAB court verdict against Sharif and his family, saying that it is a great pity and revenge in the name of so-called accountability.

“NAB court’s verdict against Nawaz Sharif is the brutal assassination of justice in the country.”

Shehbaz Sharif was addressing a public meeting held in connection with the party’s election campaign in Narowal on Saturday.

“It is a verdict against the leader who made Pakistan a nuclear power but the court of the people of Pakistan has and will reject the verdict,” he asserted.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled achievements of the PML-N government, claiming that his government delivered in a better way and honoured all it’s commitments while fulfilled all promises made with the public.

He said that the PML-N government eliminated energy crisis, which it had inherited from the PPP and ended the era of darkness from the country. “It was the PML-N government, which went after the terrorists and rid the country of terrorism,” he continued.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif also gave a great and previous gift of CPEC to Pakistani nation besides executing record development mega projects across Pakistan.

The former Punjab CM asked the masses to vote the PML-N and express their disapproval of NAB court verdict.

He vowed to make Punjab developed pattern on Malaysia and Turkey and eliminate injustice from all sphere of life.

Shehbaz Sharif alleged that NAB is targeting the PML-N with the connivance of anti-N League elements in the country. He expressed his hope that hard time of both the PML-N and Sharif family would end soon.

He launched a diatribe against Imran Khan, saying that the PTI chairman is liar. He alleged that there is a big and well organised nexus of NAB, PTI and PPP against PML-N. “This troika is weakening national institutions through prevailing political unrest in the country,” he claimed.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the day of July 25, would dawn with good news of victory of PML-N.