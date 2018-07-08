Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a landmark move, the Supreme Judicial Council on Saturday decided to conduct trial of Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui in the open court.

Sources confirmed to The Nation that the SJC has accepted the plea of the IHC judge to conduct his trial in the open court pertaining to the alleged misconduct.

It will be the first time in the judicial history of Pakistan that the trial of a sitting judge of a superior court will be conducted in the open court on his request.

The sources said that in compliance with the observations of the top court’s May 10 judgment, the SJC accepted the application of IHC’s judge for the open court trial. The sources said that the SJC was likely to conduct trial against the IHC judge on July 30. The complaint against the IHC judge had been pending since 2015 in which several charges were framed against him.

Last month, the SJC had issued a notice which said that complaint numbered SJC 242 of 2015 against Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was fixed for hearing before the SJC on Saturday, July 7 at 11am in the conference room of the Supreme Court building.

Earlier, the SJC had suspended its proceedings after the IHC judge urged the apex court to hold an open trial.

On May 10, the top court’s larger bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had asked the SJC to revisit and decide afresh the question regarding the conduct of proceedings through an open court as requested by two superior courts judges.

The top court had also asked the SJC to decide the question in the light of observations made by the top court in its judgment and without being influenced by the SJC’s earlier May 5, 2017 order.

Justice Siddiqui and Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan of Lahore High Court, against whom the references regarding alleged misconduct are pending adjudication before SJC, had challenged the vires of the provisions of the Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enquiry 2005, more particularly procedure for scrutinizing information and in-camera proceedings.

“The question regarding the conduct of proceedings through an open justice as requested by the petitioners needs to be revisited and decided afresh by the SJC notwithstanding and uninfluenced by its order dated 18.05.2017 in the light of the observations made herein above,” a five-judge larger bench had unanimously ruled.

A 77-page judgment authored by Justice Saeed had observed: “If there is a reasonable apprehension that the accused or his lawyers are likely to scandalize the SJC or its members especially with the intention to publicize to hamper the Council from fulfilling its obligations, the Council can always direct that the proceedings before it be conducted in camera, even if such judge has waived his privilege of in-camera proceedings.”

“Our constitutional dispensation in principle has adopted the latter course of action. The framers of the Constitution of 1973 appear to have made a value judgment that such a course of action is best suited to our societal and cultural ethos, where allegations are routinely made against all and sundry without any qualms about the truthfulness or otherwise of such allegations.”

The judgment further observed that “right of information enshrined under Article 19A and in order to give effect to this Article “Right of Access to Information Act, 2017” has been promulgated but the provisions of the Act need to be looked at very carefully in the context of its applicability to the SJC.”

It further observed that “the proceedings that determine civil rights of the parties or the criminal liability of an accused are held in “Open Court”, as justice should not only be done but should also be seen to be done but SJC is a ‘Domestic Tribunal’ and the proceedings before it are essentially administrative in nature.”

It added that “the security of tenure of those fall under Article 209 of the Constitution is ensured through the Article but it does not mean that those falling within the ambit of Article 209 of the Constitution are secret cows beyond the pale of accountability.”

“If a person loses or abandons the necessary attributes of a Judge of integrity, probity, legal expertise and mental balance then he is not entitled to any security of tenure and must be weeded out post-haste with surgical precision through due process in terms of Article 209 of the Constitution,” the judgment however observed, adding that such removal is necessary to preserve the independence of the judiciary while accountability strengthens rather than weakens institutions.”