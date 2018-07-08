Share:

ONEIDA:- South Korea 's Kim Sei-young fired a second-round 65 on Friday to charge into the weekend at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic with a four-shot lead on 16-under par 128. Kim's 36-hole total was a tournament record, four strokes better than Australian Katherine Kirk's halfway total en route to victory last year. It matches the lowest 36-hole total on the LPGA Tour this year. Kim teed off on the 10th hole on the par-72 course in Oneida, Wisconsin, and birdied her first four holes. "First hole, my second shot was almost a tap-in birdie, so (I) started really solid," said Kim.–AFP