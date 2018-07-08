Share:

ANKARA:- Turkey's crude steel production rose 4.3 percent on an annual basis in the first five months of the year, reaching 15.9 million tons, the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD) reported Saturday. In May, Turkey’s crude steel production was up by 0.5 percent, year-on-year, reaching 3.3 million tons. Turkey's steel exports decreased 3.9 percent annually to reach 8.1 million tons in the first five months of 2018. The value of steel exports surged 20.2 percent to $6.7 billion in the period. During the same

period, Turkey's steel imports increased 18 percent to 7.5 million tons yearly, while the value of these imports rose 35 percent to $6.2 billion.