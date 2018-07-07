Share:

­MULTAN-PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the accountability process has begun in the country and after Nawaz Sharif now a close aide as well as political secretary of Zardari have also been arrested on corruption charges.

Talking to the journalists here on Saturday, he said that all looters would be caught one after one. He said that accountability process has been kicked off in Sindh too and Hussain Lawai, who is a close associate of Zardari, is caught for money-laundering worth Rs25 billion and 29 illegal accounts.

He said that he is determined to get Sindh freed from a certain thought. He said that the wave of change has begun in Sindh and PTI has made its roots in the province.

He said that the PPP did great injustice to Makhdoom Ameen Faheem and his family.

"He looked after PPP in the absence of Benazir Bhutto but he was subjected to great injustice. Now Sarwari Jamaat has risen for its rights and we'll contest against the PPP with the collaboration of Grand Democratic Alliance," he declared.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif would not return to Pakistan after his conviction. He said that two press conferences took place - one in London and other Lahore - but there was a clear difference between the narrative of both. He said that the people expect that Nawaz Sharif would announce in his press conference his schedule for returning home but he did not announce any date.

He said that Nawaz Sharif's conviction would not get PML-N sympathy vote, adding that it is people not the establishment who have to decide result of the election.

He said that there is no ban on N-League, their candidates are holding public meetings and running their campaigns freely. He said that the nation has pinned hopes on caretaker law minister that he would implement the verdict against Nawaz Sharif.

RS20M GRANT FOR NAWAZ SHARIF AGRICULTURE UNIVERSITY

Caretaker Punjab minister for agriculture Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan announced on Saturday Rs. 20 million grant for the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNS-UAM) and said that caretaker government would extend all out support to the.

Talking to the MNS-UAM staff during his visit to varsity campus, the minister added that Pakistan was an agricultural country and majority of the population earned its bread and butter from this sector. "Therefore agricultural universities are very important for our society. We'll give all out support for the development and up-gradation of MNS-UAM," he added.

He pointed out that the country could earn precious foreign exchange by promoting agriculture. "We need to use latest technology in agriculture and train our farmers to get maximum benefit out of this sector," he noted.

He said that cotton was the most important cash crop of Pakistan and many projects were underway to develop its high yielding varieties. He said that Multani mango was famous in entire world for its unique taste and caretaker government had taken new initiatives for its exports.

Briefing the minister, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rao Asif Ali said that the number of students at the MNS-UAM had gone beyond 2,200 while MPhil and PhD programmes had also been launched.

He said that the land allocated to the varsity had been acquired and construction of different offices, departments and buildings was underway.