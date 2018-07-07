Share:

KASUR-People in Kasur district showed mixed reaction over Supreme Court's verdict awarding life sentences to former premier Nawaz, his daughter Maryam and her husband Capt (r) Safdar.

Talking to The Nation, supporters of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz [PML-N] said that the SC verdict had caused no harm to the party. "The PML-N has faced such verdicts in the past," they said. Some were of the view that no one was above the law, saying "Every corrupt official/politician should be held accountable." They said that the SC verdict against the country's political bigwigs had proved that courts in Pakistan were free to make decisions. "Those who looted money from the national exchequer deserve to be jailed," they added.

Farmers protest against unfair warabandi



SHARAQPUR-Officials of the Irrigation Department were accused of allegedly selling out farmers’ share of canal water to wealthy and influential landlords in Chak 17/UCC, Sheikhupura.

The canal water supply to the lands of local landlords through illegal watercourses has caused a severe dispute between hundreds of affected farmers, belonging to Chak 17/UCC, and ‘dishonest landlords’. The poor farmers protested against approval of the fake warabandi [irrigation turn-taking]. They submitted a complaint to PIMU chief engineer Habibullah Bodla of Irrigation Department and director Anti-Corruption Lahore against this irregularity. They demanded immediate cancellation of the fake approval for canal water supply to the lands of landlords which, ‘what they alleged’, was endorsed by ziladar Muhammad Arif and patwari Shahid Iqbal. They also demanded a stern action against the suspects.

It is to be noted that farmers’ lands are irrigated by Mangtawala feeders, Mohga [watercourse] No.12200 ccA 378 and no other area can claim its right to it.

The patwari and ziladar allegedly tempered records and forged documents, approving canal water supply to landlords’ lands.

Responding to the farmers’ complaints, Irrigation Department Chak 17/UCC Xen Jamdad Khan has suspended the approval for warabandi. The director general Anti-Corruption Lahore has also demanded report from deputy director Anti-Corruption Sheikhupura within 15 days. SDO Canals Usman has implemented Peeda Act against patwari Shahid Iqbal and ziladar Arif for this irregularity and has recommended cancellation of unfair warabandi.