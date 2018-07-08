Share:

ISLAMABAD - Water level in the reservoirs has reached the historic low, as Tarbela Dam will touch its dead level Sunday (today).

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday said that water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1387.82 feet, which was 07.82 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet.

The water in Tarbela would touch the dead level Sunday.

The Irsa hoped that water situation may improve in next week. "A weather system having good rainfall will approach by Tuesday/Wednesday which may again increase inflows in all major rivers," said Irsa spokesmen.

He further said that Irsa has increased outflows from Mangla for 25,000 cusecs to 45,000 cusecs.

The Punjab and Sindh will again subject to shortfall in the system in next 3/4 days but hopefully extent will remain within 10 to 15 percent.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: inflows 133100 cusecs and outflows 145200 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 49800 cusecs and outflows 49800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 46500 cusecs and outflows 30800 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: inflows 43400 cusecs and outflows 13500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: inflows 204200 cusecs and outflows 199200 cusecs, Chashma: inflows 214800 cusecs and outflows 190000 cusecs, Taunsa: inflows 204100 cusecs and outflows 183300 cusecs, Panjnad: inflows 13100 cusecs and outflows Nil cusecs Guddu: inflows 131200 cusecs and outflows 96400 cusecs, Sukkur: inflows 80100 cusecs and outflows 35100, Kotri: inflows 39200 cusecs and outflows Nil.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: minimum operating level 1386 feet, present level 1387.82 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage Saturday 0.018 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1123.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage Saturday 0.889 MAF.

Chashma: minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.133 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 am.