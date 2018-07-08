Share:

KARACHI - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi said on Saturday that every party in the parliament was equally responsible for the amendment to the clause relating to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in the Election Act.

Addressing party workers during his visits to several constituencies in the city, Rizvi said his party had raised voice on this issue and its workers embraced martyrdom; therefore, everyone should vote for the party. He asked people of Karachi not to vote on the basis of any party’s popularity or its election campaign but for Namoos-e-Risalat. The TLP chief asked the citizens to come out on July 25 and vote for ‘crane’, the electoral symbol of his party.

“The winds of change have started blowing. Our struggle is not for ourselves but for the religion of Muhammad (peace be upon him). We want to replace the current system with the system of Islam where rulers will be brought to justice and interest system will come to an end,” he said.

Rizvi was given a warm welcome when he reached Lyari’s Agra Taj Colony where people showered rose petals on him. He said that people of Lyari run Karachi but the rulers deprived them of basic necessities like water. The TLP chief visited 10 national constituencies on the same day as he visited different areas of NA 247, NA 246, NA 245, NA 243, NA 244, NA 241, NA 240, NA 239, NA 254 and NA 253 along with his caravan.