islamabad - Like other parts of the globe, United Nations World Population Day will be marked on July 11 (Wednesday) in Pakistan to reaffirm the human right to plan for a family, it encourages activities, events and information to help make this right a reality throughout the world.

World Population Day aims to increase people’s awareness on various population issues such as the importance of family planning, including gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights, private news channel reported.

The day is celebrated worldwide by business groups, community organisations and individuals in many ways. Activities include seminar discussions, educational information sessions and essay competitions. In 1968 world leaders proclaimed that individuals had a basic human right to determine freely and responsibly the number and timing of their children.