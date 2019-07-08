Share:

South Africa batting all-rounder JP Duminy considered himself fortunate to have retired on his own terms, as he made his last international appearance in the final league stage fixture of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, against Australia in Manchester on Saturday.

Duminy, who has been a key feature in South Africa’s limited overs cricket for more than a decade, reflected on his 15-year long international career after he played his last game in South African colours on Saturday. “Whatever the team required. That was kind of my mindset,” Duminy told ESPN Cricinfo. “Yes, personal accolades are great but it was never about...whatever the team needed at any given time, that was always my main focus.”

“I hope my team-mates saw that and that’s something I will be remembered for,” said Duminy, who had been hailed as a “father figure” by his skipper Faf Du Plessis, after South Africa’s 10-run win over Australia. “The numbers produced are not going to go up against some of the best, and that’s okay with me. I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity and the experience I have had. Again, in 10 years’ time, it’s not about the numbers you want to be remembered for. It’s about the person you are.”

The 35-year old scored 5,117 runs in 199 ODIs, also contributing with his part time off-spin, with 69 scalps to his name. He remains the only South African cricketer to have picked up a World Cup hat-trick, having achieved the feat in the quarterfinals of the 2015 edition played against Sri Lanka in Sydney. In addition to this, he finished with 2,103 runs in 46 Test matches and aggregated 1,934 runs in 81 T20Is.

“There is going to come a time in everyone’s career when you feel like it is time to bow out,” Duminy said on the timing of his retirement. “I have been fortunate enough to kind of have a say in how I bow out. And in a cricket career there is not many players who get to do that. I guess I am in a fortunate position to make that call for myself.”

The Cape Town-born cricketer said that he’ll continue to play domestic cricket and also expressed a keen interest in team business. “I am still going to be playing a little bit of cricket for at least the next season and then see what’s next. I have got a huge passion for the culture of teams and businesses. So that’s something I am considering getting into. Who knows, I might be back here again with a different title. You never know.”