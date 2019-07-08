Share:

ISLAMABAD - Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 3,938 cases out of a total of 6,156 registered by June 30, a monthly progress report of June 2019 released by the commission said on Sunday.

According to the report, as many as 32 more cases were registered by the commission in June and total number of cases swelled to 6,156.

The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 702 hearings in June 2019, including 194 hearings in Islamabad, 86 in Lahore, 210 hearings in Karachi, 126 in Quetta, while 86 hearings were held by the commission in Peshawar.