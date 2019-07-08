Share:

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari on Monday stated that he was befuddled by Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s campaigns, rallies and press conferences owing to her conviction in corruption charges.

While addressing a press conference Bukhari said, “It is the first time in history where a convict was hurling blames towards the courts and security institutes of the country.”

Bukhari further said that Sharif Family had been involved in preparing fake documents and tempering record. He said that PML-N sough to bring Pakistani politics at a point of no return.

The minister added that in Naya Pakistan, everyone had equal rights and added that those who considered themselves above the law would be brought to justice.

He said that PML-N’s leadership was trying to escape from the accountability process by creating unrest in the country.