Do you have property in Pakistan? Most expats love their homeland, the memories of a joyful childhood surrounded by adoring relatives. No matter where you are in the world, you will be recognized as a Pakistani. It is no wonder that many of them have property, either inherited or bought, in Pakistan. However, these expat Pakistanis also encounter a prejudice of their fellow Pakistanis.

Here is my story...

My name is Irsha Malik and I work for British Airways. I am a UK born British Pakistani citizen, living in the UK with my family and children. I am fighting against property fraud in Pakistan.

In May 2016, I was presented with an opportunity and invested in a reputable property investment company in Islamabad. The property was named to me successfully. Little did I know, I was being taken advantage of as an Overseas British Pakistani and being made another victim of property fraud. I was given fake property Documents with incomplete paperwork.

I made several trips to Pakistan, to resolve the issue and get my money back. Since January 2018, I have left my family and business behind in the UK and have suffered from losses up to £220K.

2018 is the most mentally torturous year of my life. I have poured my blood, sweat and tears fighting for justice and it hasn’t been easy at all. I have been harassed, threatened and mocked by my opponents.

I have pleaded to the government authorities for help, but all in vain. The issue has become more than just about the financial loss. Now it is about fighting for the million others who have suffered from the inhumane Pakistani law.

Being a woman and fighting for justice in a corrupt Pakistan was a big challenge for me. I did not bribe the police and have fought at police stations and courts for the last 15 months. God continued to give me the strength to fight. I was told by several people to go back home to the UK since I will never get justice. But I am fighting on behalf of all the overseas Pakistanis now who have been looted by such criminals

Pakistan is our homeland country, and we too belong to it as much as anyone else. I am seeking help from the most respected Prime Minister, Imran Khan to take action against such property frauds. Please sign and share this petition and let’s work together to put an end to this injustice once and for all! Enough is Enough.

IRSHA MALIK,

Lahore.