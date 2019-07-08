Share:

ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, while responding to the allegations, has said the video shown Saturday by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior leader Maryam Safdar at a news conference was fake and assumptive.

Explaining his position on the video attributed to him in a press release yesterday, the judge said it is contrary to facts. He said the news conference was aimed at making his decisions controversial and to achieve political motives.

He said legal action should be taken against the elements behind this video, through which an attempt has been made to damage reputation of his family and department.

On Saturday, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz along with her party top leadership showed a video clip of the judge and claimed that he accepted in the video clip that he had been blackmailed and pressurised to convict her father in Al-Azizia corruption case.

Judge Arshad Malik clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context. He said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said.

He said that it is important to bring the truth to the fore following the news conference of Maryam Safdar.

The judge said he was offered bribe many a times when he was hearing cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family members. He claimed that he was also threatened of dire consequences in case of non-cooperation. However, he said he rejected those threats and stayed on the righteous path with firm conviction.

Malik said had he given verdict under any pressure or greed, he would not have announced conviction in one case and acquittal in the other. He pointed out that he acquitted Nawaz Sharif in Flagship and convicted him in Al-Azizia case on the basis of evidence.

The judge also made it clear that there was no pressure of any sort whilst handing down the judgments in the corruption references against Nawaz Sharif.

In the initial portion of the press release, Judge Arshad Malik said that he was resident of Rawalpindi and used to practise law before becoming judge. He said that Nasir Butt belonged to the same city and he knew him for a long time. Malik said Nasir Butt and his brother Abdullh Butt had met him at many occasions on different times in the past.