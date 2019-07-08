Share:

LAHORE - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), has awarded cash prizes among the medal winners of Special Olympics in a ceremony held here at Headquarters, Central Air Command on Sunday.

Six PAF persons with special abilities participated in the Special Olympics and won laurels for the country by winning medals in different categories of the games, which were held in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Chief congratulated the medal winners on their success and lauded their hard work and determination. He urged them to work even harder to improve their standings in the world and help in raising the national flag in such events in future. “Pakistan Air Force has always focused on the wellbeing of the persons with special needs, be it in the field of education or extracurricular activities.”

The medal winners, who received cash prizes by the Air Chief , were Imran Ghaffar (2 gold medals in cycling), Muhammad Umar (2 silver medals in badminton), Yasir Bashir (1 silver medal in cycling), Rizwan Tayyab (1 bronze medal in basketball), Furqan Iqbal (1 bronze medal in cycling) and Sabrina Touhid (1 bronze medal in futsal). The Air Chief also interacted with the parents of PAF persons with special needs and assured them of his support in addressing their problems on priority.