Share:

MIRPUR-The Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) advised people to take benefit of Amnesty Scheme 2019.

It has asked people to submit details of their concealed assets, hidden expenditures and sales by July 31, 2019 at the concerned authoritative offices of AJK Revenue Department, it was officially announced.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner and Staff Officer to Head of AJK Inland Revenue Department at Mirpur Talat Mirza told The Nation that beneficiaries of the scheme would be eligible to enjoy minor-rated tax without any fine, surcharge and further questioning.

Elaborating, Mirza said that the companies, Association of Persons [AOPs] and individuals could unveil their income and the country-based hidden assets by depositing the stipulated tax amount according to the concerned category by the deadline.

Following are the stipulated tax rates for hidden assets, expenditures and sales: all moveable assets [@4 percent], all immovable assets [@1.5 percent], concealed expenditures [@4 percent] and concealed sales [@2 percent]. The AJK Inland Revenue Department took the step under AJK Finance Act-2019, passed by AJK Legislative Assembly.

For securing concerned forms and further information or any required guidance to this direction, the office of Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue in the concerned district could be contacted.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Commissioner Inland Revenue Department of AJK Sardar Zaffar Mehmood Khan, the department has appointed Inspector Luqman Jarral as Focal Person for cases landing in the Companies Circle of the department for the purpose of enforcement of “AJK Assets Declaration Act 2019”.

“The Focal Person will assist, educate and guide the declarants in availing the said Amnesty Scheme in best interest of the revenue,” an official order issued by the officer of the Commissioner IRD AJK.

AJK DGPR UPGRADED

Raja Azhar Iqbal, senior most officer of the AJK Information Service and Director General Press Information Department has been elevated to the grade of BPS-20 on the basis of his seniority and the long outstanding service for over three decades.

Azar was serving as DGPR AJK since past many years after he was assumed the highest office after promotion from the assignment as Director Public Relations in the same department since July 2016.