ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on Sunday that Pakistan has embarked on the path of progress and prosperity due to the sagacious policies of the government.

He said that Pakistani diaspora in UK and other countries abroad was the asset for Pakistan and Ambassadors of Pakistan.

While addressing a gathering of Pakistani expatriates in Manchester, UK, the speaker asked the expats to participate in the progress of the country.

He said that the present government had brought structural changes in the economy and led the country on path of progress. He asked the Pakistani expatriates to participate in economic activities in the country by investing in their homeland.

Qaiser said that the policies of government had restored the confidence of the investors and investments in energy, manufacturing and trade sectors were coming in.

He appreciated the initiatives of the government for uplift of underprivileged segments of the society.

He said that various social safety and poverty alleviation programs have been initiated by the government under the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division for improving the state of under-privileged and socially vulnerable segments of the society without hurting their dignity and esteem.