Rawalpindi-Airport Security Force on Sunday foiled a bid of smuggling drugs abroad from Islamabad airport.

As per details, the ASF arrested a man, Ishtiaq, resident of Mianwali, and recovered 936 grams of ice heroin from his possession. The passenger was handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation into the matter by the ASF officials.

On April 17, the ANF had foiled a smuggling attempt at the Jinnah International Airport and arrested a man.

A passenger named Mir was about to board a foreign airline when he was caught by the ANF officials for carrying packets of heroin in his luggage. The arrested man was heading to Saudi Arabia.