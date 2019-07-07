Share:

MISSISSIPPI-Britney Spears says she has ‘’so much to be grateful for’’ and she is ‘’jumping for joy’’.

The ‘Piece of Me’ hitmaker - who has claimed in court that her father Jamie Spears committed her to a mental health facility against her will as she bids to be freed of her conservatorship - took to social media to insist she is feeling grateful as she ‘’jumped for joy’’.

Meanwhile, Britney previously took to social media to say she is ‘’so blessed’’ as she enjoyed a bike ride with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney was keen to get home to be with her children - Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12 - after she underwent treatment at a mental health facility.

The insider said: ‘’When she was in the facility, Britney spoke nonstop about going home and seeing her boys, and that is the very first thing she did. She wants to spend every moment she can with them and can’t wait for their summer break to begin. While everyone warned her to take it slow and give herself time in the facility, Britney missed her routine and just being in her own bed. She has come such a long way. She’s had years of therapy and care, and this time, she knew the signs when she needed help. With the support of [boyfriend] Sam Asghari and her father she made the decision to get help and she’s very proud of that.’’