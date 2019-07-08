Share:

ISLAMABAD - Haripur police have booked the boatman Naqeebullah for the death of scores of passengers of the boat capsized in Tarbela Lake near Guliman Banda of Nara Amazai union council in Tarbela Lake Wednesday last. At least 40 passengers, including women and children, had drowned when a Haripur-bound overloaded boat coming from Judba, the district headquarters of Torghar, sank near Guliman Banda. On the complaint of SHO Nara Amazai police station, Tanvir Khan, an FIR has been registered against Naqeebullah under Section 322 of the PPC. The FIR states that the boat capsized due to overloading and negligence of the boat operator. However, police sources said that the boatman could not be arrested as yet as they were busy in rescue operation for the third consecutive day.

Local people recovered four bodies of children while about 10 persons, including the boatman later identified as Naqeebullah, survived the incident. All other passengers are feared dead.