KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah advised Implementation & Co-ordination Secretary and Mirpurkhas Commissioner to ensure prosperity of Thar people.

CS Mumtaz expressed his views while commenting on a report submitted to him by Secretary Implementation & Coordination Dr Riaz Ahmed Siddiqui who was also the convener of the monitoring committee on Thar Development Programme on Sunday.

The CS stressed to facilitate people devotedly through Thar Development Package Programme in providing them food, water supply and medicines including protection of livestock. He also urged them to strengthen the coordinated efforts amongst all stakeholders and nation-building departments.

Dr Riaz told that government was aware of problems of Tharparkar and all possible measures were being adopted on priority by providing the people all facilities of health, education & public health. He directed the health department officials to ensure availability of medicines and other facilities in the local hospitals. Further to this he asked them to submit a hospital-wise compliance report.

In addition, he asked the education department officials to undertake a survey of schools and submit a comprehensive report on the availability of teaching Staff and facilities School-wise.