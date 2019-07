Share:

The cutlery exports from the country increased by 1.68 percent during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2018-19) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported cutlery worth $84.009 million during July-May (2018-19) against the exports of $82.620 million during July-May (2017-18), showing growth of 1.68 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).