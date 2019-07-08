Share:

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has decided to take a stern action against illegal marketing and advertising of medicines that are routinely circulated in electronic and print media.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, the Drap will take action against those pharmaceutical companies and others, which are conducting illegal marketing and advertising of medicines on various platforms, including social media, television and newspapers.

Advertising medicines without prior permission is a punishable offence under Drug Act 1976, the notification reads, warning of legal action against professionals and doctors involved in illegal publicity and marketing of drugs – which pose a serious threat to health.

The drug inspectors of Punjab have been directed to ensure strict legal action against those involved in the matter.

According to reports, various advertisers are making use of various electronic and print media platforms, including social media and road signboards, to illegally advertise medicinal supplements and mislead the people.

According to the Drap, legal action will be taken against offenders under Drug Act 1976 and DRAP Act 2012.