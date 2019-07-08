Share:

GHOTKI - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared all poling stations of NA-205 Ghotki as sensitive for by-election to be held on July 18.

According to the sources of ECP, a total of 289 polling stations and 869 polling booths would be established in the constituency, out of which 164 polling stations were declared as sensitive and 125 polling stations as extremely sensitive. The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 360,875 including 204891 male and 155835 female voters.

The whole polling process would be monitored by DRO, RO, ARO, Commissioner Sukkur and DIG Sukkur besides frequent visits to various polling stations by DC Ghotki Muhammad Khalid Saleem and SSP Ghotki Farrukh Ali Lanjar to make the election transparent.

NA-205 comprises Khangarh and Ghotki which was lying vacant following the death of Federal Minister Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mehr.

Currently, the prominent candidates among 9 contestants in the arena are PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Bukhsh Khan Mehr and independent Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mehr.