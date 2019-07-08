Share:

SARGODHA/SIALKOT - Three persons were shot dead in different incidents of violence here the other day.

In Sargodha, an 80-year-old ex-service man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bhagtanwala Town. Police told that Subedar (r) Nadir Awan was asleep at his house the other night when unknown accused came and shot him dead. Police moved the body to hospital for autopsy and launched investigation. In Sialkot, two traders were shot dead by dacoits for resistance in separate incidents.

Two unknown armed motorcyclists shot dead local trader Basharat Ali for offering resistance to their robbery bid at his shop in Bhikhi Sindhuaan-Satrah village of Daska tehsil.

In Merajpura locality of Sambrial city, three unknown armed dacoits shot dead a local trader Zikariya Warraich on resisting during a dacoity incident at his house on Saturday night.