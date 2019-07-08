ISLAMABAD (PR) The First Microfinance Bank Ltd. has been recognized for its digital innovations in the Pakistan Digi Awards 2019, at a ceremony held in Karachi. FMFB’s Loan Origination System - Insta48, was recognized under the category of Best Banking Tech of the Year. Insta48 is a revolutionary innovation aimed at enhancing the customer experience during the loan application process. The second recognition came in the category of Best Online Streaming – wherein FMFB’s First Awaaz won the award for its unique content value. First Awaaz is used by the Bank for financial literacy, awareness and product marketing. The content is locally produced by a talented group of radio jockeys hired by the Bank. Listeners can tune into the service free over the web or through a dedicated telecom short code. These innovations are a part of a wider plan of the bank’s management to push financial inclusion via digital financial services, enabling financial accessibility for all across all corners of the Bank’s network.
