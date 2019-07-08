Share:

ATTOCK-Four persons died and eight others got injured in three incidents occurred in different areas here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a man who was coming to his native town to attend funeral procession of his grandfather died in a road accident. Police while quoting family sources said Mohammad Muneeb Riaz was coming from Rawalpindi to his native town Pind Sarhall in Jand tehsil to attend funeral of his grandfather when due to speeding he lost control of his car and collided with roadside tree near Thatta village in the jurisdiction of Basal Police on Attock Mithial Road. Resultantly he died on the spot while Mohammad Liaquat who was traveling in the same car got injured critically.

In another accident, a farmer died when a tractor he was driving to plough fields overturned. Police and rescue sources said that 40-year-old Mohammad Aksar was ploughing his fields when the tractor overturned while taking a sharp turn. Resultantly he died on the spot.

Separately, a laborer died of electric shocks during working on an under construction house in Hazro city. Police and Rescue 1122 sources said that Rizwan Ahmed - a resident of Dhoke Jogian was working on the rooftop of an under construction building when a steel rod accidentally hit a high voltage electricity transmission line passing overhead. Resultantly he received served electric shock and died on the spot. His dead body was shifted to THQ hospital.

Seven people including three children were injured two of them critical when a speeding trailer rammed into a car on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang Road.

Resultantly seven people on board car were injured.