Share:

LAHORE - Investigation police on Sunday claimed to have recovered an eight-year-old girl who was kidnapped for ransom in Lahore’s Shafiqabad neighbourhood last week. The police also arrested two suspects during a successful raid in Hafizabad district late Saturday.

The victim was identified by police as Meerab, a resident of Ameen Park. Unknown car-riders snatched away the girl when she was playing outside her house.

DIG (Investigation) Dr Inam Waheed said the kidnappers had demanded Rs 5million as ransom for safe release of the child. “The victim family received a handwritten chit in which the abductors had demanded Rs 5million as ransom,” the official said.

After visiting residence of the victim family, DIG Waheed told reporters that safe recovery of the girl was the top priority of the police. He said two suspects were being interrogated by police in connection with the abduction. One of the suspects was named by police as Mazhar who took away the girl in a car when she was playing in the street.

According to the DIG, the police investigators traced the kidnappers by using modern technology including CCTV footage of the incident. The police also seized the car used by criminals for kidnapping the girl, the police official said.

On this occasion, father of the victim also paid rich tributes to the police for safely recovering the girl. He also demanded justice for the child stating that the criminals should be given exemplary punishment. Further investigation was underway.