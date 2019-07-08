Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has announced that the government will fulfil its responsibility and obligation to bring the facts regarding judge video and expose the characters behind this drama.

PML-N leader Maryam (Nawaz) Safdar held a ridiculous press conference on Saturday and used a fabricated audio and video for political point scoring, she stated while talking to the newsmen at Sialkot Sunday noon.

The government has decided to conduct a detailed inquiry into this matter and will raise the curtain from all the dubious characters of this video scandal , she said.

Firdous said that main purpose of this probe was to block the way of such baseless scandals against the national institutions in future. She said it was not the matter of just one judge but a conspiracy against Pakistan’s judicial system.

She said that the motive behind this video was political and PML-N was misleading the nation. She said that the corrupt politicians were wasting the time of the people through such diversion tactics.

The Special Assistant to PM called Maryam Nawaz an avowed liar and a head of the corrupt PML-N gang which, she said, was making such political noise only to hide their massive corruption and advance their vested interests.

“Stop misleading the nation by bringing such baseless scandals and stop weakening the national institutions. This is New Pakistan and now PTI government is strengthening the national institutions for national development and prosperity through ensuring the rule of law in the country”, she added.

Firdous said that several cases of different natured were already registered against Nasir Butt, a key character at the heart of the scandal. She said that several legal options were available to deal with this matter and the relevant national institutions were already working on it.

She said that the government also had the right to take legal action against all the characters involved in blowing out this scandal under the Pemra Ordinance, while the NAB court could also take legal action against all those behind this conspiracy.

The SAPM said that the Accountability Court’s Judge Arshad Malik has already the assertions made by Maryam, while the government has ordered a forensic audit of the video.

She said that the PML-N was its self axing its feet and was rapidly moving towards its political death, as the PML-N was taking its last breathes as well. Maryam, in fact, carried out a suicide attack on her own party by creating this scandal, she added.

Firdous said that the PTI government was strengthening the national institutions, enabling these institutions to play their pivotal role in ensuring the rule of constitution, law and justice in the country. She said that no one was above the law in the country.