ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Revene Hammad Azhar here on Sunday said that the government will take business community and all the stakeholders on board for tax reforms.

Talking to representatives of business community at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hammad said the business community and industrialists would not be harassed by FBR officials.

He said, “The government is working to enhance the tax to GDP ratio upto three or four percent within next three to four years.”

The minister further said that their focus would remain on data integration, tax registration, automation and broadening of tax base. On the occasion, FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said they were putting in place effective measures to curb under-invoicing and smuggling to stabilize local industry and businesses.

He said FBR was now switching over to automation to eliminate human interaction in tax system.