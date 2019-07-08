Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the selected pilgrims of 3rd balloting of Government Hajj Scheme to deposit their hajj dues, passports and other documents in their respective banks by July 10. An official of the ministry said the pilgrims can approach the ministry on 051-9208465 in case of any problem. Further information could be obtained from www.hajjinfo.org; Hajj inquiry numbers 051-9205696, 051-9216980, and Hajj helpline number 042-111725425; 051-9208465. He said the Ministry has selected 4,316 persons in third balloting to perform Hajj under Government Hajj Scheme. This year as many 123,316 pilgrims would perform Hajj. The successful applicants had already been informed through SMS right now. In total 200,000 Pakistanis would perform Hajj this year including 117,000 throuhg government scheme and 83,000 through the private scheme. He said the government has started refunding Rs 5 billion to Government Hajj Scheme pilgrims.