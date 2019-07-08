Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the government would use attractive historical buildings to attract tourists.

In a press statement issued here, the chief minister said that in order to add up resources, best use of government assets would be ensured. Opening government Rest Houses for the public is an exemplary step of the Punjab government, he said, adding that people would benefit from the best boarding and lodging facilities in these rest houses.

Buzdar said that promotion of tourism was basic entity of government’s economic policy and new tourists points will be developed under a comprehensive tourism policy in Punjab. He said that programme of providing all facilities at tourist points were being speedily implemented. Promotion of tourism will create job opportunities for adjoining localities. Earlier, talking to a delegation, the CM said that Pakistan’s economic situation will be changed if the looted money comes back.

“Hard time is almost over,” he said and added that economic discipline will bring stability. He said “we will bring positive and long-term change in people’s lives and people with less income will be included in economic development.

CM PAYS TRIBUTE TO EDHI

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that late Abdul Sattar Edhi was pride of humanity and true face of Pakistan whose life was a beacon of light for all social workers. Paying tribute to him on his 3rd death anniversary, the chief minister said that Edhi had served people without any discrimination and shared their sorrows.

“Life teaches us that if intentions are honest than a person alone can serve humanity. The life of Abdul Sattar Edhi is shedding light and enlightening thousands of people today,” he said.

Furthermore, the CM said the Ehsaas Programme of the government was in line with the working style of Edhi and its sole aim was to extend helping hands to underprivileged people.

He said this programme will will keep alive the tradition of serving the humanity.

CM CONDOLES FORMER VC’S DEATH

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Dr Khairat Ibne Rasa, former VC of Punjab University.

In his condolence message, the CM extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the family to bear this loss with fortitude.

He said that educational and administrative services of Dr Khairat Ibne Rasa for the Punjab University will always be remembered. Dr Khairat Ibne Rasa got international fame due to specialty in organic chemistry.