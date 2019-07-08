Share:

LAHORE - All-rounder Mohammad Haris scored an unbeaten half-century and took two wickets to lead Pakistan U19 to a seven-wicket win against South Africa U19 in the seventh 50-over match played at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval in Durban on Sunday and helped Pakistan record a clean sweep over South Africa U19.

Chasing a 183-run target, Pakistan U19 achieved victory inside 38 overs with seven wickets remaining. Mohammad Haris hit eight fours and one six in his 55-ball 69 runs unbeaten knock. Haris added 82 runs for the third wicket with Basit Ali (56). Haider Ali (30) provided additional support.

Earlier, after electing to bat first, South Africa U19 were dismissed for 182 in 48 overs. Bryce Parsons top-scored with 37 that came off 57 balls and included one four, while Khanya Cotani scored undefeated 36 off 61 balls and hit four boundaries. Mohammad Amir was the pick of Pakistan U19 bowlers with figures of three for 40, while Amir Ali and Mohammad Haris took two wickets each for 27 and 21 runs, respectively.