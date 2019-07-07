Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court directed a widow to approach the relevant Superintendent of Police for registration of FIR in a case related to ‘mysterious’ death of her husband.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions while disposing of a petition filed by Sabina Akhtar, widow of Sepoy Akhtar Abbas.

In his verdict, the Islamabad High Court bench observed that the SP was the relevant person with whom she could file an appeal against the SHO who refused to register the FIR.

Petitioner Sabina moved the court through her counsel Inam-ur-Rahiem Advocate and informed the court that her husband was on duty and was supposed to take leave on April 3, 2014 to attend a wedding ceremony.

Her counsel told the court that the next day when her husband did not reach home, the petitioner called him but he did not pick up her phone.

He added that on the next day, an official from his unit called her to convey that her husband had committed suicide and asked them to receive his body.

According to the petition, Akhtar’s spouse approached the Police Station Shahzad Town for registration of the FIR but they refused to entertain her complaint.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to direct the police for registration of the FIR in order to investigate the causes of death of her husband.

During hearing of the petition, Justice Athar asked from the counsel whether or not the petitioner had filed representation before the SP concerned against the refusal of the FIR. At this, the counsel replied in negative.

Later, the court observed that the petition was premature at this stage and asked the petitioner that she might approach the SP against the refusal of the SHO for registration of the FIR in this matter.