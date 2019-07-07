Share:

CALIFORNIA-American star Jeremy Renner has admitted he doesn’t think he’s suited to playing a superhero like Thor.

The 48-year-old actor - who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - has insisted he could only ever play a relatable superhero, like Hawkeye, rather than the so-called God of Thunder.

Speaking on the Life Is Short podcast, Jeremy recalled: ‘’When they showed me my character ... it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s great, it’s just a guy with no superpower - he’s just got a high skill set.’ I can actually attach to that.’’ By contrast, Jeremy felt he couldn’t relate to the character of Thor, meaning he would have declined the role if it was offered to him by Marvel.

He said: ‘’I’d have passed on Thor all day long - not that I’d ever be cast in that - but like, that kind of thing I’d be like, ‘I don’t know how to do that, I’m sorry.’’’

Last year, meanwhile, it was revealed Jeremy missed out on a cameo role in ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’ because of his commitment to Marvel.