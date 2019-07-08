Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has called upon the chief justice of Pakistan to constitute a judicial commission to probe the video attributed to Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik.

Addressing a press conference on the third day of the JI Central Shoora meeting at Mansoora, he said the nation must know facts behind this video.

Siraj said the video put a question mark on the entire judicial system. He said an independent judiciary was a pillar of the state. He said the government was making the state institutions controversial. JI Deputy Secretary General Muhammad Asghar, provincial chiefs, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Husain Mehnati and Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif were present on the occasion. Siraj said the PTI came into power on the basis of promises, but its claims were exposed within a year. “The masses are totally disappointed as new taxes are being levied every day,” he said. The JI chief said that political and economic terrorists were occupying the power corridors. He said the government had not been able to do accountability of the plunderers and there was only hullaballoo in the name of accountability.

“The government has not been able to bring back even a single penny of the $375 billion lying in foreign banks. Similarly, none of the people named in the Panama Papers have been hauled up nor cases of mega corruption pending with NAB have been opened,” he said. Siraj deplored the government had given powers of East India Company to IMF instead of taking right steps for revival of country’s economy. He said the JI would continue its drive against price hike and unemployment though its mass-contact campaign. In this connection, Siraj announced Awami march in Multan on July 12 and Rawalpindi on July 19. To a question about the expected no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman, he said the public issue at present was price hike and not the Senate chairman.

The JI chief impressed upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to take up the Kashmir issue at his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

He said the government would have to abandon the apologetic attitude on the Kashmir issue.

He said that prime minister’s visit would be considered successful only if he is able to secure release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui from the US prison.