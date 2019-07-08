Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Abdul Qadir Mangi has warned the land grabbers to immediately vacate the occupied land of KDA, otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

He expressed these views during visits to different KDA schemes and townships here, said a statement on Sunday.

Abdul Qadir Mangi reviewed various lands and sites of the KDA in Surjani town, North Karachi and Gulistan-e-Johar here.

He directed Executive Engineer Surjani town, Mohsin Raza to take immediate steps against illegal activities on KDA lands. A land site would be allocated for graveyard in Surjani town, he added.

The DG KDA during visit to North Karachi, was briefed by Executive Engineer North Karachi Zahid Hussain about the KDA land available for auction.

Abdul Qadir directed Zahid Hussain to submit a report about the KDA land available for auction in North Karachi, which, he said will be sent to the Sindh Government to get approval for further action.