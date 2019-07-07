Share:

ISLAMABAD- In a gruesome murder incident, a man shot dead his brother-in-law and injured wife over family feud at Police Foundation here under Lohi Bher police station limits, according to the police.

The accused identified as Bahawal Khan, son of Ramzan, a resident of Kehror Pakka, district Lodhran fled from the spot following the murder.

First Information Report registered at Lohi Bher police station stated that Bahawal Khan entered the house of his in-laws after scaling the wall on night of July 6 and pulled out a gun and shot his brother-in-law, Umair. The bullet hit him in the belly and Umar fell on the ground, according to the statement given by mother of the victim to the police. After that, the culprit opened fire on his wife, Samavia which hit her in the chest. She also fell down on the ground. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment where doctors pronounced Umair as dead. Samavia is under treatment at the hospital.

Umair’s mother, Rehana Shoukat, the complainant in the case, told the police that her daughter was married to Bahawal Khan some two years back. However, differences developed between the couple. Samavia had left her husband’s home sometime back and was living with her mother. Bahawal Khan had been threatening his in-laws as the differences aggravated, according to Rehana.

The police registered a case under section 302 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Bhara Kahu police arrested 11 gamblers during a raid at a den in the area of Bhara Kahu and recovered cash, mobile and gambling tools from their possession, a police spokesman said. The police nabbed 11 gamblers identified as Baber Aftab, Shakeel Ahmed, Ajmal Hussain, Sajjad, Nadeem, Manzar Hussain, Imtaiz Ahmed, Nazam, Zulfqar Ali, Qayyum Dad and Amir Rasheed.

A case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.