ISLAMABAD - The workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Maryam Nawaz’s convoy on Sunday tried to create uproar at Motorway toll plaza.

The vehicle being used by Maryam Nawaz had also not paid toll tax on Motorway, said a press release.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has expressed his indignation over the non-payment of toll tax, saying that Maryam Nawaz would have to pay toll tax along with fine.

The minister said he would dispatch bill of toll tax along with fine to Maryam. “Law is equal for all and there should be no difference between the rich and poor,” he said.