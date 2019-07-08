Share:

NOWSHERA - Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has said that no-confidence movement against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani will never succeed.

Addressing a reception here on Sunday, Pervez Khattak claimed the Opposition parties have severe differences among them. He held the former corrupt rulers responsible for the ongoing economic crisis of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had to take difficult decisions due to the situation created owing to corruption of former political leaders, the defence minister added. Pervez Khattak claimed that the federal government will soon overcome the price hike and other problems confronting the country’s stability.