SIALKOT-Pakistan has completed almost 80 percent work of Kartarpura Corridor as construction of the bridge over River Ravi, main road (from Zero Line to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpura-Shakargarh) and the buildings around the Gurdwara have been completed.

Hopefully, Pakistan will complete the project before its final deadline to launch Kartarpura Corridor in November 2019, on the eve of 550th birthday anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of the grand project on November 28, 2018 during a prestigious ground breaking ceremony held at Kartarpura.

According to the pact, both Pakistan and India will facilitate the Sikh community around the globe for their visa-free entry in Pakistan from Gurdaspur-India to Kartarpur-Shakargarh (Pakistan), enabling the Sikhs to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through Kartarpura Corrdidor between Pakistan and India.

Some contractors, working on the mega project, told the newsmen that construction of the basic infrastructure was 100 percent completed.

The engineers said that about 70 percent construction of Lungar Khana, Darshan Khana, washrooms and Admin Block had been completed in and around Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpura. They added that wiring was underway for water, gas and electricity supplies.

The officials added that the NESPAK engineers were also working to preserve Baba Jee Ka Kunwaan (The Well of Baba Jee) and ancient mango tree in the courtyard of the Gurdwara.

Caretaker of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpura Sardar Gobind Singh said that expansion of the Gurdwara’s building, Lungar Hall and gates had been completed. He said that Gurdwara would be opened for all Sikh Yatrees from across the world.