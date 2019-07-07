Share:

CHICAGO-Patricia Arquette almost ‘’passed out’’ after winning an Oscar and spent her entire speech feeling sick.

The 51-year-old actress won the Best Actress statuette for her role in 2014 movie ‘Boyhood’ and caused a stir with a passionate speech calling for gender equality and has now admitted she wanted ‘’to vomit’’ the whole time she was on stage addressing the room.

She said: ‘’It was terrifying, the whole thing.

‘’I wanted to vomit the whole time, because I knew that I was going to be saying this thing, and I felt like I was on a drug. ‘’I think the flood of adrenaline... I almost passed out and I was shaking backstage. So I’m not going to say it was a pleasant sensation.’’

Patricia won a number of other awards for her work on the film but admitted she found the process of being considered for the accolades was ‘’weird’’. ‘’I mean, it’s like a gauntlet. It really is like a strategy. ‘’There are all these different people who work for different films and there are certain parties they send you to and other things you have to go to. ‘’But it’s endless. By the end, I was like, ‘I just want to lay down and cry. I don’t know what’s going on any more. I’m so confused.’ ‘’

Though the ‘True Romance’ star doesn’t think her awards success had a huge impact on her career, she did find some of the reactions ‘’weird’’.

She said: ‘’It was weird because people would look at you like suddenly you had a different value in their eyes. ‘’It’s like, ‘Whoa, people are weird, man.’

‘’I got offered some stuff. I wouldn’t say it terribly different than stuff I’d been offered before. ‘’I didn’t think it made a gigantic difference in that way.’’