MANDI BAHUDDIN-The PML-N has changed the venue for its rally in Mandi Bahuddin due to dilapidated condition of the cinema ground and not getting permission from the administration. Sources said that it is likely that Maryam Nawaz will address party workers at the Jail roundabout.

Earlier, workers and supporters of PML-N staged a protest in Mandi Bahauddin against local administration’s decision of denying party leadership of holding a gathering.

PML-N supporters gathered outside Quaid-e-Azam ground where they chanted slogans against the incumbent federal government.

“Holding a public gathering is our right and administration should not deprive us of it”, the protestors said.