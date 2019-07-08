Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has conducted a workers convention in Attock on Monday.

According to the details, the PML-N workers gathered with party banners, flags, and posters and also raised the slogan in favor of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal addressed the convention and said that PM Imran Khan came into power with the agenda of destroying Pakistan's economy.

Further, he said, "Mian Nawaz Sharif gave us a message to play a role for the safety of Pakistan."

The former interior minister said that Nawaz Sharif has served the nation but our current PM is illegible.